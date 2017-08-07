How to offset the costs of health insurance

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — As Congress tries to figure out how to repeal, replace or improve the nation's health care system, many Americans who depend on the Affordable Care Act are worried about what happens in the meantime.

As of now, when open enrollment on the marketplace begins in November, people in Shelby, Fayette, Tipton, Haywood and Lauderdale counties will only have one choice.

That provider, Cigna, plans on raising rates by at least 30 percent in Tennessee.

So what can you do to offset the costs?

Hal Stansbury with The Barnett Group has some tips.