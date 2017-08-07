‘Guardian of the Galaxy’,9, expresses interest in NASA’s Planetary Protection job

WASHINGTON — A new job posting by NASA sounds more like a job for a superhero than a mere mortal, but they just may have found their man — A self-proclaimed “Guardian of the Galaxy” who’s only nine years old.

Fourth grader Jack Davis expressed his interest in the Planetary Protection Officer position by writing a handwritten note to the agency. The letter was shared by NASA last week.

“I maybe nine but I think I would be fit for the job,” Jack wrote. “One of the reasons is my sister says I am an alien. Also, I have seen almost all of the space and alien movies I can see. I have also seen the show Marvel Agents of Shield and hope to see the movie Men in Black. I am great at video games. I am young so I can learn to think like an Alien.”

He then signs it “Jack Davis Guardian of the Galaxy.”

NASA was so excited about Jack’s note that Jonathan Rall, NASA’s Planetary Research director, picked up the phone and gave him a call on Friday.

Jack also received an official letter from the agency thanking him for his interest and encouraging him to follow his dreams.

“At NASA, we love to teach kids about space and inspire them to be the next generation of explorers,” Dr. James L. Green, the director of the Planetary Science Division, said. “Think of it as a gravity assist — a boost that may positively and forever change a person’s course in life, and our footprint in the universe.”

It’s certainly something Jack won’t forget anytime soon.