Farm Burger opens 2nd Tennessee location in Crosstown Concourse

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A new burger joint is bringing grass-fed beef and locally sourced ingredients to Crosstown customers beginning Monday.

Farm Burger, a Georgia chain with a location in Nashville, opened its 10th restaurant inside the Crosstown Concourse building at Watkins and North Parkway.

"I think Crosstown Concourse is one of the most exciting things going on in Memphis," Said Charlie Cage Farm Burger's General Manager.

Besides award-winning burgers, chicken and pork, the Farm Burger offers salad, fries, milkshakes and locally made beer.

"Our focus is an agricultural piece, so we bring in our chickens and our beef from local farmers," Cage said.

"All of our pork comes just right out of North Mississippi and Home Place Pastors."

Many ingredients are locally sourced from Tennessee and Mississippi, the company says.

"It's all pasture raised with no antibiotics," Cage explains, "no hormones and then all the veggies and fruit and everything we bring in is local as we can, organic as we can."

Farm Burger joins vegan restaurant Mama Gaia, as well as commercial, nonprofit and residential tenants, inside Crosstown Concourse, a 1 million-square-foot former Sears distribution center in Midtown. The official opening celebration for Crosstown Concourse is Aug. 19.

"We're really excited to not just sell cheese burgers but really be apart of the community."

