× Dunbar Elementary school year kicks off to great start thanks to Grizzlies Drumline, community leaders

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Kids were allowed to make lots of noise Monday morning outside Dunbar Elementary, and the district is hoping the celebrating will get the kids excited about school.

It was an upbeat mood, to say the least, outside Dunbar Elementary. The Grizzlies Drumline took over part of the drop-off line to welcome students back to school, and even their parents were enjoying impromptu a back-to-school pep rally.

“Great job, encourage the kids, encourage them. It’s the first day of school.”

“These men are here to let you know you are 100 percent of our future … and we want you to learn and grow.”

Pastors, county leaders and others in the community also showed up to greet students.

The Calling All Men Initiative visited all Shelby County Schools today and is encouraging everyone, but especially men, to step up and lead students this year.

“With a lack of males in the home, a lack of males in the schools, they need to hear our voices,” Bishop Henry said.

“Just a wonderful blessing I think at the end of the community, there is so much opportunity for the entire community to get involved,” SCS Superintendent Dorsey Hopson said.

Hopson visited about a dozen schools and likes what he’s seen so far. Still, he’s encouraging all parents to get their kids registered.

While it didn’t happen this year, he says the goal is to have all students in the classroom on day one, ready to learn.