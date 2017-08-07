× Deputies want info in deadly Tunica shooting

TUNICA COUNTY, Miss. — County authorities are looking for a person wanted in connection with a fatal shooting in Tunica on Sunday.

Tunica County deputies say they found Derjarvious Dickson shot on Cumberland Street shortly after 2 p.m. after responding to a shots fired call.

Dickson was taken to the Regional Medical Center in Memphis where he later died.

Jamauri Ransom is one of several persons of interest wanted in connection with the shooting.

Authorities ask anyone with information on Ransom’s location or information about the shooting to call Tunica County Crime Stoppers at 662-910-0400