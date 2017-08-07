Craig Fitzhugh joins list of candidates for TN governor

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The race for Tennessee governor is getting even more crowded.

Craig Fitzhugh, a banker and attorney from Ripley told The Tennessean he will draw on his 23 years of experience as a state lawmaker, most recently as House minority leader and previously as chairman of the powerful House Finance Committee.

“There’s some things that I think we can do better,” Fitzhugh said. “That’s why I’m in it.”

Fitzhugh joins former Nashville Mayor Karl Dean in the race for the Democratic nomination. While Dean has already raised $1.2 million and has his own personal wealth to draw on, Fitzhugh has a closer relationship with labor and teachers unions.

Fitzhugh is also the only gubernatorial candidate from either party from West Tennessee.

Republican Governor Bill Haslam can’t run again next year because of term limits.

Declared GOP candidates so far include state Senator Mae Beavers of Mt. Juliet, U.S. Representative Diane Black of Gallatin, businessman Randy Boyd of Knoxville, state House Speaker Beth Harwell of Nashville and businessman Bill Lee of Franklin.

Beavers, Black and Harwell could make history as the first female governor in the state of Tennessee.

The elections will be held November 6, 2018.