Clean-up efforts underway after severe storms, tornado hits Midwest

TULSA, Ok. — A Tulsa hospital says about 30 people have been treated at the hospital’s trauma center and three were admitted in “non-critical condition” after a tornado struck near midtown Tulsa.

The figure of 30 injured is up from 13 initially reported taken by ambulance to hospitals. A city spokeswoman said many people were taken to hospitals by private vehicles.

No deaths are reported.

Weather Service meteorologist Mike Teague said an EF2 tornado, with wind speeds of 111 to 135 miles per hour touched down shortly after 1 a.m. Sunday and possibly two other smaller tornadoes touched down later near Inola and Claremore, about 25 miles (40 kilometers) east and northeast of Tulsa.

The storm caused extensive damage in Tulsa and left more than 11,000 customers without power at one point. More than 4,300 remained without electricity Sunday afternoon.

National Weather Service meteorologist Amy Jankowski said it could be Monday before surveyors complete their investigation and there is no preliminary estimate of the storm’s strength.

Jankowski said tornadoes are generally associated with spring months and said an August tornado is uncommon, but not “outrageously rare.”