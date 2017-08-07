60-year-old woman carjacked feet from South Memphis church

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- A 60-year-old woman was carjacked feet from a South Memphis church Sunday morning.

The woman said she was trying to go to work when she was attacked outside the church at the corner of South Parkway East and Mississippi.

On Monday she was still shaken.

"You never know whose watching.”

The 60-year-old victim asked us not to identify her.

"It’s a blessing for me to still be here to tell the story that I’m still alive," she said.

The woman said she showed up to work, like she always does around 6:30 a.m. Sunday to the Saint Andrew AME Church.

"I guess this particular morning somebody was watching me and creeped up on me.”

She unlocked a gate and then came back to her vehicle.

"Was opening the car and they pushed me down and took off in it northbound on Mississippi.”

Thankfully the victim was not seriously hurt and a co-worker immediately called police.

"This is the first time something ever happened like this. I’ve been doing it for a while and nothing ever popped up before," she said.

There is some good news. The victim said police contacted her saying they’d found her car; she’s now in the process of getting it back.

"They told me it was in mint condition, nothing wasn’t broke, windows wasn’t broke, everything was alright. I can maybe get it back tomorrow.”

The next time she goes to open the church early, she said she will wait for security to help her.

She wants to remind you to be aware of your surroundings, and for the thief who made her a victim, she also has a message.

"Don’t try it again because you might not be as lucky as you were. Someone might take your life and you have to think before you do.”