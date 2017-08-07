Women say they were robbed at gunpoint behind Midtown IHOP

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- Police are looking for a possible serial robber in the Overton Square area.

The latest victims: two women who claim they just got off work and were walking behind the IHOP around 12:30 a.m. Monday.

"Afraid. Scared. It doesn't make me feel safe at all," said one of the women, who asked us to keep her identity hidden for safety reasons.

"We were going to dinner at IHOP. He came up behind us and asked for our purses and told us if we didn't give them to him, he was going to shoot us," she went on to say.

Her friend apparently tried to grab a gun out of her purse, but the robber beat her to it.

"He pulled out his gun, and said, 'I'll shoot you!'" she said.

The women then handed over their belongings, and the robber reportedly demanded they walk in the other direction.

Officers quickly got to the scene and tracked one of their cellphones dumped down the road. Detectives told the victim they pulled a fingerprint from it and hope it helps lead to an arrest.

Officers told the victim there have been at least six robberies reported in the same area within the past 10 days. WREG confirmed those numbers on MPD's crime tracker.

Right now, detectives are trying to find out if it's the same suspect.

Last week, WREG spoke to another pair of women who reported a man, with the same description, robbed them at gunpoint near the Blue Monkey.

"On the sidewalk on Madison, a man crossed over and pulled a gun," they stated.

Officers told the victims they are increasing patrols in the area.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.