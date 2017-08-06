West Memphis mother killed picking up child from babysitter

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — A West Memphis mother was killed while picking up her son up from the babysitter.

Naisha Pope, 30, was shot Thursday and died Friday after an argument with the neighbor got out of control.

Two children will start their first day of school on Monday, but mom won't be there to see them off.

"She has two wonderful, beautiful kids and they are here without a mother, and I just want justice," said the victim's mother, Andrea Hodges.

According to family, Pope pulled up at a mobile home on Monroe Street Thursday to pick up her son from the babysitter. As she was picking up her child, she got into some kind of argument with the neighbor, Lemonte Perry. The details are scarce.

"I got the phone call no parent wants to get around midnight telling me my daughter has been shot," added Hodges.

The family says Pope ran away in fear as her son watched her from a distance.

"She just turned 30 — she had a birthday July 17th. She didn't get to enjoy her 30s," added Hodges.

Perry was arrested and charged with homicide, but the family can't help but think of all the things that were on the horizon for the young mother.

"Just a couple of months ago she dedicated her life to God," said Hodges.

They say she was off to a bright new beginning, and they can't get her back.

Moving forward, the family wants to make sure Perry stays behind bars.

"I want to make sure this doesn't happen again to anybody," added Hodges.

Police are looking into what started the deadly argument. Perry faces a judge Monday.

If you would like to help the family, you can donate on the GoFundMe page Hodges set up.