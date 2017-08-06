× Investigators find no signs of foul play in Millington woman’s death

MILLINGTON, Tenn. — No foul play was involved in the death of a Millington woman in mid-July, county investigators said Sunday.

The victim, who’s now been identified as Jennifer Hendren, was found dead in her home July 16.

Her cause of death still has yet to be determined, according to Shelby County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Earle Farrell, but her boyfriend told them at the time she may have overdosed. However, SCSO had questioned that and looked into the death as a possible homicide.

It’s not clear when the medical examiner will rule on the exact cause.

The boyfriend, Josh Cothran, who had been arrested on domestic assault charges a few days before Hendren died, will not face charges in her death, Farrell said.