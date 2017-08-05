× Two people charged with murder after autopsy of 2-year-old revealed extensive injuries

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police charge a man and woman after an autopsy shows extensive injuries were the cause of death.

21-year-old Kienosha Taper and 28-year-old Gregory Ford have been charged with First Degree Murder in Perpetration of Aggravated Child Abuse, First Degree Murder in Perpetration of Aggravated Child Neglect, Aggravated Child Abuse and Aggravated Child Neglect.

The story begins on June 24, when Memphis Police responded to unresponsive 23-month-old Amelia Taper. Where she was transported to Lebonheur in critical condition and later died.

In an affidavit, it says Amelia had bruising and swelling to the face. An autopsy was performed by investigators.

The affidavit states the autopsy of Amelia revealed various internal injuries. Investigators discovered fresh liver lacerations, multiple internal tears and lacerations, bruises on both the side and top of her head and face, along with two back rib fractures.

The affidavit states that some injuries had been healing for a week to a month.

Police say they brought Taper and Ford in for questioning, where they waived their rights and agreed to talk.

The affidavit states Taper told police Ford had pushed her while fighting, tumbling onto the bed which caused Amelia to be knocked to the floor, and Taper falling on her.

The affidavit says Taper told police Amelia began to throw up several times after the fall. Taper also admitted to officers that she threw Amelia into her pen where she hit the corner with her head. Which Taper also says happened during the fight.

Taper told investigators she saw Amelia was hurt but did not take her to the hospital.

The affidavit states the untreated injuries from the fight was the cause of Amelia’s death the following day.

Police noted that there were inconsistencies in both Taper and Ford’s stories.