Surveillance of suspect who used stolen credit card from IKEA released

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police Department released surveillance photos of a suspect after using stolen credit cards.

Police say the robbery happened Sunday, July 2 while the victim was shopping at IKEA.

Police say the suspect broke the back car window and took several items that included the victim’s credit card.

Investigators are asking for help to identify the suspect.

If you have any information contact police by calling Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.