Man shot in Parkway Village drive-by

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was rushed to the hospital after being shot in a drive-by shooting on Friday night.

The Memphis Police Department said the victim was found lying in a driveway in the 3100 block of Goodlett Street with a gunshot wound.

According to police, the victim was driving east on Knight Arnold, west of Goodlett, when someone pulled up next to him and fired shots into the driver’s side of his vehicle. The victim got out of the car and ran to the 3100 block of Goodlett, where he called 911.

The victim was transported to the Regional Medical Center in critical condition.

Police do not have anyone in custody as of yet.