Fight breaks out at funeral of Teen shot by Marion Police

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. —”No justice, no peace” a group marched to the funeral of16-year-old Aries Clark, chanting those words on their quest for justice for the death of the teen shot and killed by Marion police.

Aries mother Byrd Clark was heartbroken and while still waiting for answers decided to host a march for justice before the funeral services.

WREG’s Troy Washington was there to tell Clark’s story before it all fell apart.

Once the walk ended at the funeral, peace was no more as a fight broke out amongst the family.

Pews were broken as the fight progressed.

That fight started inside of the funeral and ended on the lawn of the funeral home with police being called and forcing everyone to leave.