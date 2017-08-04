WREG’s Zaneta Lowe explains your rights as a renter

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The owners of a troubled apartment complex in Fox Meadows have until next week to come up with a maintenance plan.

Owners at the Eden at Watersedge were told by a judge this week that they must explain in detail how they plan to deal with issues in the future.

Residents have long complained about their living conditions including broken air conditioners and sewage leaks.

The judge has to sign off on the maintenance.

So how do renters know if their landlord is following the law?

WREG's Zaneta Lowe has some information to help you know your rights.