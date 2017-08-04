× Vols’ Hall done for the season

KNOXVILLE – Tennessee offensive lineman Chance Hall, who has started 13 games over the last two years, will undergo knee surgery and miss the 2017 season.

Volunteers coach Butch Jones announced after Friday night’s practice that Hall “will have a redshirt year, and he’ll be back and stronger than ever for it.”

Hall, a junior from Roanoke, Virginia, started at right tackle in six games last season. He missed the first three games to recover from arthroscopic knee surgery and also was sidelined for the final four games of the season.

He played 10 games and started seven in 2015.