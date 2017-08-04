× Alleged car thief killed in Midtown crash

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that left an alleged car thief dead.

Memphis police said they were in the area of Poplar and Avalon when they spotted a red Honda pull into the Planet Fitness parking lot. The passenger reportedly jumped out of the car and into a parked white Honda.

The driver of the first car was quickly taken into custody, but the second fled the scene, eventually hitting an unmarked squad car. The driver continued down the street where he hit a tree on North Avalon.

He was pronounced dead by first responders.

Authorities later learned the red Honda was also stolen.

The Memphis Police Department said they do not believe the officers were in pursuit at the time of the crash, but they asked the THP to conduct an official investigation anyway.