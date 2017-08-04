Surveillance video released of Geno’s Market arson suspect

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Investigators released surveillance video of the suspect who reportedly set fire to a local market in north Memphis.

The four minute video shows the man park a dark-colored, four-door sedan behind Geno's Market on Hunter Avenue and make his way to the side of the building. He disappears for about a minute before he is once again seen sprinting back to his car as smoke starts to billow out of the roof.

Fire officials told WREG the suspect set a car on fire in the carport area causing $10,000 worth of damage to several vehicles and the building.

Thankfully, no one was hurt.

If you can help investigators identify the suspect, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.