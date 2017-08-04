St. Louis chapter responds to NAACP travel warning

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The NAACP issued a travel warning this week for minorities visiting Missouri.

The group advised "extreme caution," saying travelers could be subject to "discrimination and harassment."

But Friday the St. Louis branch of the NAACP called for the organization to end that travel advisory. They opposed the group's position at the state and national level.

Deidra Malone, the president of the Memphis branch, and Executive Director Vickie Terry stopped by to talk about the latest developments in this growing controversy.