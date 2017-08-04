Rep. Cohen talks health care, immigration and taxes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — With Congress now on summer break, Representative Steve Cohen stopped by Live at 9 to talk about the issues facing the Mid-South from health care to immigration, taxes and more.

The lawmaker will be hosting a town hall meeting on Saturday, August 5 to discuss what's going on in Congress and to hear from you.

The event will take place at the Memphis College of Art located at 1930 Poplar Avenue. The discussion will start at 10 a.m. inside the Burton Callicott Auditorium.