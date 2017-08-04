× Police: Teen went missing from Southaven High School

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. —Southaven police are asking for the public’s help locating a missing 15-year-old girl.

According to police, Nathali Alvarado was last seen getting into a maroon van after her father dropped her off at Southaven High School on June 29.

There was at least one man in the van. His identity remains unknown.

Her family told police she has a history of running away, but usually not for this long.

If you see Nathali, call Desoto County Crime Stoppers at (662) 429- TIPS or the Southaven Police Department at (662) 393-8652.