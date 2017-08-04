× Police: Oxford woman assaulted, kidnapped from University Trails apartments

OXFORD, Miss. — A man is behind bars after he allegedly assaulted and kidnapped a woman at an apartment complex in Oxford.

Thursday officers were called to University Trails after someone reported seeing 23-year-old Alan Clay assaulting a woman then kidnap her. Witnesses on the scene were able to identify the suspect and provide a vehicle description and tag information.

The suspect’s car was quickly located, but neither individual were inside.

While they were searching the area, authorities said Clay and another person drove past the scene leading to a traffic stop. Both individuals claimed to not know where the alleged kidnapping victim was.

Nearly an hour later, the woman was located with the help of the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office. They didn’t say what condition she was in or what she told investigators.

Clay was arrested and charged with kidnapping.