MEMPHIS, Tenn. — MPD officers are investigating an accident that injured a pedestrian in Southwest Memphis overnight.

A pedestrian was struck by a car near South Third St. and Peebles Rd. around 3:30 a.m. Friday.

Police say the pedestrian was taken to the Regional Medical Center in critical condition.

The driver remained on the scene — but there’s no word yet if any charges will be filed.