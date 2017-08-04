Panola County deputies accuse son of killing his own father

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PANOLA COUNTY, Miss. -- A son is behind bars accused of killing his father in Panola County, Mississippi.

The sheriff's department said they thought Mason Scallions stabbed his father in self-defense at first, but the wounds didn't match his story.

It reportedly happened outside their family restaurant in Sardis.

Investigators believe the father and son got into an argument late Saturday night, and at some point, Mason Scallions reached into his father's truck, grabbed a knife and stabbed him.

Deputies said the father, Robbie Scallions, tried to drive off, but only made it about a hundred yards.

He swerved, hit a ditch and ended up crashing just off Highway 35.

"Knocked down one tree, skipped the other pretty good. He was airborne when he hit them trees coming across the ditch. He left the road about a hundred yards," said a man who witnessed the aftermath.

The crash was so bad, at first investigators believed that's what killed Robbie Scallions.

They later discovered the stab wounds.

On Thursday when his dad was laid to rest, Mason Scallions was charged with murder.

Deputies said they plan on going back to the scene and speaking to more people to find out what exactly happened that night.