Nino, dog left to starve for months, heads to rescue group

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A pit bull that was left to starve in a backyard for three months is headed to a temporary home with a rescue group.

Blues City Animal Rescue will pick up Nino from the Memphis Animal Shelter on Friday afternoon. Blues City is a foster-based nonprofit rescue group that helps homeless, abused and abandoned pets find homes.

Memphis police arrested the dog’s owner, Kellen Jones, 27, after receiving a call about the dog July 31. He faces charges of animal cruelty.

He told police he was out of work and didn’t have the money to take care of the dog.

According to Memphis Animal Services, the officer who responded said Nino had been kept in a confined area with just a shed to crawl under. A dirty bowl collected rainwater.

As she was walking Nino back to her truck, the emaciated dog collapsed twice.

Nino, a 10-month-old male, was nursed back to health at the Memphis shelter.