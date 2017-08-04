× Memphis Fire Department to hire 54 firefighters/paramedics thanks to $6.5 million grant

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Fire Department will soon be adding to its ranks after receiving a grant from the Department of Homeland Security and FEMA.

On Thursday, the department said it will be hiring 54 permanent, full-time firefighters and paramedics thanks to the $6.5 million SAFER grant, which stands for Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response.

The federal funding was set aside to help communities meet National Fire Protection Association and OSHA staffing standards.

According to the Memphis Fire Department, the standards state there should be at least four trained personnel on each apparatus, making their response ultimately faster and more efficient.