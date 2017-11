Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The suicide rates among teen girls reached a 40-year high in 2015.

In fact, the rate among girls ages 15 to 19 doubled between 2007 and 2015.

The suicide rates for boys was actually lower than the peak years in the 1980's and 1990's.

It's sobering news for parents as students get ready to head back to school — a place where pressure can easily mount.

Paige Marcental with the Universal Parenting Place talked about how to get kids mentally prepared for school.