Have you seen this dog? Marshall County wants to know

MARSHALL COUNTY, Miss. — The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a dog that was left wandering after his owner was found dead in Chewalla Lake.

The body of Samuel Smith, 20, of Pulaski County, Arkansas was found by fishermen over the weekend. He had come to the lake with his dog to do some camping and fishing.

Authorities are investigating his death as a homicide, and believe a man seen with him at the campsite may have played a role in his drowning.

Smith’s border collie was spotted several times around the lake after his death, but someone seems to have picked the dog up.

Marshall County authorities say the dog is the only connection Smith’s family now has to their son.

If you have information, call the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office at 662-252-1311.