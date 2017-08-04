Girl, 8, dies months after ‘dare’ to drink boiling water through straw

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — An 8-year-old Florida girl died Sunday night, five months after she was injured while drinking boiling water through a straw, according to the Sun Sentinel.

Ki’ari Pope complained to her mother’s boyfriend on Sunday that she couldn’t breathe, according to the paper. The girl was taken to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead an hour later.

The girl had been having medical complications since March when her cousin dared her to drink water from a straw. They got the idea after watching a YouTube video, according to the girl’s mother.

The 8-year-old had a tracheotomy to clear scar tissue, which left her with trouble talking and breathing.

Records released by the Department of Children and Families said she burned her mouth and throat during the dare and listed her as being “medically compromised,” the Palm Beach Post reports. In addition, state authorities said Ki’ari has been involved in at least nine other allegations of child abuse or neglect since her birth.

The medical examiner will determine the exact cause of death, according to the paper.