× Family, friends to hold walk for teen shot, killed by Marion police

MARION, Ark. — The friends and family of the 16-year-old shot and killed by Marion police are going to be doing a walk for justice and peace this weekend.

Clark was shot and killed last Tuesday night outside the Youth Services shelter near the courthouse. Two Marion police officers were relieved of duty with pay as the Arkansas State Police investigate the shooting.

So far, they have not released any information about what led to the shooting.

Even Clark’s mother, Vickie, hasn’t been told exactly what happened.

“There`s been so many conflicting stories as to what he had, if he had a weapon. At first it was a gun, then it was a BB gun and then it was just some unknown weapon they felt was a threat.”

The walk begins at 2 p.m. at 14th and Broadway and end at Wolfe Brothers Funeral Home on South 7th Street where the teen’s funeral will be held at 3 p.m.

All community members are invited to attend, but above all, Vickie said she wants the event to be peaceful and respectful as they get ready to bury her son.