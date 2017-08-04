× Death certificate shows Southaven man killed by police bullet to head

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. — The death certificate for a man shot in his home by police last month confirms he died of a gunshot wound to the head from a 9 mm handgun.

The document classifies the death as a homicide, adding that it occurred by “police shooting.”

Lopez, an auto mechanic, was shot dead by a Southaven police officer while standing in the doorway of his home on Surrey Lane just before midnight July 23.

But an arrest warrant shows police were at the wrong address.

DeSoto County District Attorney John Champion confirmed two officers were responding to an aggravated domestic violence call across the street at the request of another law enforcement agency.

Police have said that Lopez was holding a weapon and cracked the front door just before he was shot.

But family members deny he was holding a weapon and attorneys for Lopez’s family say evidence show police fired through a closed door.

