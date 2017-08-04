× Burglar steals middle school football team’s new helmets

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Instead of focusing on the first day of classes, workers at Sherwood Middle School are now having to clean up recent damage.

“Devastating, very devastating,” said one parent.

Memphis police say someone broke into the school this week and stole all the football team’s new helmets.

“It’s discouraging,” said a neighbor.

The head coach told police he noticed a window above the gym doors was on the ground when he came to the school on Thursday.

Police say he then found the chain and lock securing the helmets in the locker room had been moved, and the helmets were gone.

“Football helmets? Come on now, what are you going to do with that? Come on.”

So far, police haven’t named a suspect.

Neighbors say it’s hard to think anyone would target children, especially since back-to-school time can cost parents enough as it is.

“I’ve already heard they needed so much and to hear that it’s just horrible.”

This is also the second time the football team’s been targeted at Sherwood.

Their helmets were stolen by someone in February. Officials said they were valued at $3,000 and no one was ever arrested.

“That hurts me because of my little son, he plays football.”

But neighbors say they won’t let criminals ruin the school year.

“We’re just going to try to have a fundraiser for them and see what we can do as parents,” said one parent.

They’re proving the “Mighty Archers” can’t be stopped.

We reached out to the Shelby County School District about the burglary and are waiting on their response.

If you have any information that can help lead to finding these helmets, you’re asked to call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.