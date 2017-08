× Body recovered in Fisherville drowning

FISHERVILLE, Tenn. —Investigators are in Fisherville, about ten minutes east of Cordova where a body of a drowning victim has been recovered.

Witnesses told police the man was fishing on the shore of a pond and waded into the water when he started to struggle and went under.

None of them could swim so they called 911.

The Brayden Fire Dive Team recovered the body.

Police have not released the victim’s name.

