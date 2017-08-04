× Back-to-school events aim to get students ready for the first day

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — With Shelby County Schools starting Monday, there are plenty of events this weekend to get you prepared.

Freedom from Unnecessary Negatives is hosting its 14th annual Stop The Killing school supply drive.The event takes place Saturday, August 5, at the Whitehaven Community Center from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The Memphis Association of Black Journalists is partnering with Kroger for a Back- to- School Drive. That will take place Saturday in Whitehaven as well as at the New Horizon Apartments from 10 a.m. to noon.

Kingsbury Middle School, Latinos for Tennessee and the Memphis Health Center will be hosting a Health and Wellness Fair at 1276 North Graham. Students can get free health screenings, school supplies and food.

Helen Brent Enterprises is partnering with the Mid-South Food Bank for a supply drive at the Memphis Gift and Jewelry Shot. That event is at the Cook Convention Center. Those who donate school supplies will get a discount on admission to this weekend’s show.

St. Andrew AME Church will be hosting their 24th annual Back-to-School new shoes and school supplies giveaway starting at 7:30 a.m. The church is located at 867 South Parkway East.

Reverend Dr. Kenneth Whalum, Jr. and the congregation of New Olivet will gather to pray for students, teachers and parents starting at noon. There will also be an oil anointing ceremony as well. The church is located at 10000 Woodland Hills Drive in Cordova.

On Sunday, Jolie Hair Studio will be providing free haircuts to ladies between the ages of 12 and 18 as part of its annual Curlz for Girlz event. The event will take place from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 4950 Fairley Road.

St. Paul Baptist Church will be giving away free backpacks and school supplies from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. at 2124 East Holmes Road. Students can also get free dental and vision screenings, and free haircuts.