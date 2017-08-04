× Adult entertainers arrested in Missouri homicide

MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, Missouri — Four Mid-South women face charges of murder in connection to the shooting death of a Wilson City, Missouri man, according to media reports.

KFVS reports that according to Sheriff Branden Caid, all of four the women are charged with first-degree murder, criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon.

At least two of the women are from Memphis. The four suspects being charged are:

Brittany Curry, 28

Ponesha Taylor, 23

Johniesha Simmons, 19

Lautesha Dotson, 23

Ralph Edward Cross, 55, was found inside his Wilson City home on Tuesday. Police say Curry shot and killed Cross in the back.

Investigators discovered that the women had been visiting Missouri after advertising escort services online.

According to the police report, Cross helped the women with a flat tire. He even purchased them a new tire and invited them to his home. They stayed there until police found Cross Tuesday morning.

Police believe robbery might have been the motive. Multiple witnesses told police that they had seen Cross with a large amount of money that hasn’t been found. Investigators also noted that there were signs the home had been searched.

The murder weapon has not been recovered.

Several agencies were contacted by family and friends who saw the media coverage and contacted law enforcement. With their help, the various agencies were able to convince them to turn themselves in.

The four women are being held in separate facilities without bond.