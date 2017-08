× Police standoff at Civic Center apartments

SOUTHAVEN, Mississippi — Southaven police are involved in a standoff that may have started due to domestic violence.

Barricade situation in Southaven. pic.twitter.com/E5CCq3HWTs — Ms. Troy Washington (@troyw_WREG3) August 4, 2017

Southaven Police responded to the scene to a domestic violence call.

When police arrived the man barricaded himself inside the apartment complex.

Police had the area surrounded.

Choppers circling a Southaven apartment complex where a barricade situation is taking place. pic.twitter.com/qfS1UU06vJ — Ms. Troy Washington (@troyw_WREG3) August 4, 2017

Southaven Police were searching this dumpster before the suspect was found @3onyourside pic.twitter.com/d2geqy9crp — Ian Ripple (@Ripple1026) August 4, 2017

Someone is being taken into custody here at the Southaven barricade situation. — Ms. Troy Washington (@troyw_WREG3) August 4, 2017