× Virginia man charged for holding woman, kids inside home for two years

SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. — A Virginia man is now behind bars after he allegedly held a woman and two children in a home for more than two years.

According to WTVR, deputies performed a welfare check at the home of Kariem Moore. Law enforcement described Moore as being reluctant to speak or let them inside the home.

As they continued to talk with him, a woman and two young children ages 11 and 8 bolted out the side door. They told deputies it had been over two years since they were last allowed outside.

The children had reportedly never even attended school.

Law enforcement told WBBC, Moore is believed to be the father of both children, but investigators couldn’t say what his relationship was to the woman. They confirmed they were not married.

Authorities said the woman is in serious condition at a local hospital due to untreated medical issues. The children are expected to be okay.

Moore was charged with three counts of abduction and felony assault and battery.

More charges could be filed.