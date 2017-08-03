× Suspect dead, Georgia deputy recovering after shootout

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The suspect accused of injuring a deputy during a shootout Wednesday night just outside of Atlanta has died.

According to WAGA, four Dekalb County deputies responded to a late night call about a man walking around an apartment complex firing a gun.

As they arrived on the scene, the suspect reportedly jumped into a car and then opened fire.

Law enforcement said the deputies returned fire striking the suspect multiple times.

He was rushed to a hospital downtown where he later died from his injuries.

One deputy was also injured after a bullet hit his hand, but he is expected to be okay.

Those involved were placed on administrative leave until the Georgia Bureau of Investigation releases their findings.