× Missing 15-year-old considered endangered

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 15-year-old is missing, and she’s considered endangered.

Police issued a City Watch alert for Jasmine Lawson. She was last seen around 11 a.m. Wednesday.

According to the alert, she texted her foster mother that she was in the 7000 block of Rockingham Road, but she wasn’t found there.

She may be off her medication, according to the alert.

Jasmine is described as a 5-foot-2, 90-pound black girl with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a white tank top, multicolored leggings and pink shoes.

If you see her or know where she may be, call police at (901) 545-2677.