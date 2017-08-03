× Mid-South adult entertainers named persons of interest in homicide case

MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, Mo. — Authorities are trying to identify four adult entertainers possibly connected to a homicide out of Wilson City, Missouri.

According to KFVS, police were called to a home early Tuesday morning in regards to a possible homicide. When they arrived they discovered 55-year-old Ralph Edward Cross dead.

Authorities wouldn’t say how Cross died pending the outcome of an autopsy.

However, authorities did release photos of four women who were reportedly the last people to be seen at the victim’s home the night he died.

All four are believed to be from the Memphis and Nashville area.

They may be driving a white 2010 or 2012 model Nissan Sentra with damage to the back.

Police also said the women may be armed with a 9mm handgun.

If you see any of these women, call 573-683-2111.