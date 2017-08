Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Men in Memphis are being called to action.

All men are being encouraged to show up at a Shelby County School on Monday for the first day of class whether you have kids or not.

It's all part of the One Church, One School initiative of the CME Church.

Bishop Henry Williamson and Reverend Willie Ward, Jr. stopped by tell us more about their plans.