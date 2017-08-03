Local pie makers gaining national attention

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Audrey and Ron Anderson have been working together and making pies for over two decades.

They've been in several places but finally settled down in Cordova.

"It's all about location and traffic."

A steady stream of customers visited for lunch Wednesday, but the thing that keeps them coming back is the pie.

"What makes it so good literally, I think it's the love we put in our pies. We really do."

Audrey makes an astonishing 27 flavors of pies. She said 17 are available everyday including their specialty which is called the "Slap Yo Mama" Chocolate Pie.

"If we don't have that pie we don't need to open our door."

The couple were also busy making cupcakes and gluten free products.

Audrey said she's never had any culinary classes or training. It was public opinion that convinced her she could turn her passion into a thriving business.

"Every time I would take pie for gatherings at work or any kind of potluck people would say it 's the best pie ever."

The couple has done so well, the Food Network's Super Southern Eats is set to feature them on an upcoming show.

The couple said they are reveling in the success of their business.