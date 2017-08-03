× Glitter iPhone cases recalled after reported chemical burns

WASHINGTON — More than 274,400 iPhone cases have been recalled over concerns they could cause chemical burns.

According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, there have been 24 reports that the liquid and glitter inside the iPhone cases leaked causing skin irritation and burns.

In one case, the consumer claimed the incident left a permanent scar while another reported chemical burns and swelling to her leg, face, neck, chest, upper body and hands.

The recalled products were sold at Amazon, Henri Bendel, MixBin, Nordstrom Rack, Tory Burch and Victoria’s Secret stores across the country between October 2015 and June 2017.

If you have a recalled product, you can call MixBin Electronics at 855-215-4925 for more information.

For a full list of the iPhone cases recalled, click here.