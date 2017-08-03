× Fayette Co. Schools responds to parents’ concerns after student indicted on attempted murder charge

FAYETTE COUNTY, Tenn. — As kids head back to school, some Mid-South parents are worried a teenager accused of trying to kill someone may be right there in the classroom next to them.

On June 21, 2016, then 30-year-old Darius Durham was at his home in Oakland taking a shower when he told officers a group of teenagers barged in and bound him. When he tried to get away, he said one of the teens shot him in the back.

He apparently collapsed in his front yard where utility workers found him.

Doctors didn’t think he’d make it, let alone walk again.

Five teenagers now face a list of charges, including aggravated robbery, aggravated burglary and, as of last week, attempted first degree murder.

Parents contacted WREG full of concern as their kids head back to school Monday.

At least one of the teens, Kaylon Boyd, is supposed to enter his senior year at Fayette Ware High School, and he’s out on bond.

“I don’t think if you’re charged with attempted murder he should be at school with other kids,” said Bertha Lewis, who says her granddaughter goes to the school.

“It does concern me with her going to school there, and then my 15-year-old sister is going there too. She’s starting and my little cousin,” chimed in Brittany McClure, another parent.

WREG got answers from Fayette County Schools. They reminded us the student is innocent until proven guilty and went on to say “…due to the seriousness of the crime, the student, once the school year begins, will be placed in an appropriate educational setting outside of school property.”

Parents we spoke with applaud the district for that decision.

“That’s a good idea,” said McClure. “Probably safer.”

As for the victim, he’s back home. His family told us by the grace of God, he’s making a full recovery.