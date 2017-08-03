× D.A.: 15-year-old indicted in 6-year-old’s murder, rape

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A young teen has been indicted on felony charges in the rape and murder of a 6-year-old girl in foster care.

In December 2015, authorities responded to a Cordova home in the 1400 block of Beaver Trail after receiving a call of possible child abuse. That’s when they discovered little Destine King unresponsive on the living room floor.

She was admitted to the hospital with a lacerated liver, bleeding on the brain, bite marks to her back, and a mark resembling a shoe print on the lower half of her body. She later died from her injuries.

Her 9-year-old brother and 7-year-old sister were also reportedly abused. Investigators said they both had severe bruising to the face and body.

When questioned, the children claimed 15-year-old Antonio Evans was suppose to be taking care of them while their foster mother was at work, but instead had abused them repeatedly over a three day period. The boy claimed he had been punched, kicked, slapped and hit with a belt. Destine, they added, had been abused as well and told not to tell anyone or she would be killed.

Evans’ case will be tried in adult court. He was charged with first-degree murder in the perpetration of aggravated child abuse, attempted first-degree murder, rape of a child and aggravated child abuse.

He is being held without bond at Shelby County Jail East.

The siblings were removed from the home and placed with another foster family once they were released from the hospital.

WREG received a report that a Department of Children Services worker had noticed injuries on little Destine and advised someone to take her to the doctor. She reportedly failed to call police.