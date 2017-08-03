× Crosstown Concourse opening set for Aug. 19

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Ninety years after it first opened as Sears Crosstown, the newly renovated Crosstown Concourse will officially reopen Aug. 19 with more than 20 musical acts and the screening of a documentary film.

Festivities are scheduled beginning at 3 p.m. in the central atrium. Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland and Shelby County Mayor Mark Luttrell are scheduled to be at the event.

More than 30 Concourse tenants will have their doors open throughout the day, offering tours, giveaways, and activities to the public.

Melina Almodóvar will play the plaza stage at 6 p.m. followed by and the premiere of a special Crosstown documentary at 7:30, filmed and produced over the past six years by producer/director Justin Thompson of Crosstown Arts. The 60-minute film will recount the history of the Sears Crosstown building and surrounding community, as well as the neighborhood revival and redevelopment of recent years.

Finally, a free concert experience in the Concourse plaza will cap off the day, featuring a collaboration between Memphis hip-hop legends, 8Ball and MJG, local singer/songwriter Susan Marshall and 7-piece rock band Winchester and the Ammunition.

A full line-up of events and performers for the Crosstown Concourse Opening Day Celebration can be found here.