Caught on camera: Thieves ransack cellphone stores within hours of each other

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- Thieves were caught on camera breaking into two Memphis Sprint Stores within hours of each other.

They got away with thousands of dollars in merchandise.

The two stores hit were off Germantown Parkway in Cordova and Union Avenue in Midtown. Surveillance cameras capture the haste around 4:30 a.m. Tuesday.

You can hear the alarm sounding at the Sprint store at the corner of Union and Cooper. The video shows a hooded thief is in such a hurry he slips and bangs his head on a sign.

The sloppiness is almost funny, but then you see the trio make their way around the store, kicking in a door, ransacking the shop.

No laughing matter.

"It’s kinda disheartening because we’re actually a locally owned business. A lot of people don’t realize when they see some big name on the side of a building, they think national brand, who is hurt here?” said Jim Cripps, senior vice president of sales for Absolute Wireless.

The victim was Absolute Wireless, a company based out of Tennessee, which operates the stores.

Cripps lives in Nashville but was in Memphis because his company is expanding here.

His visit is now bittersweet.

"We brought on three new stores on Tuesday, on August 1, so that’s why we were here, you know in the hotel room getting some sleep and 4:30 in the morning and the phone rings and you’ve got a store broken into and you know not just one but two."

The other store he’s talking about is off Germantown Parkway in Cordova. Officers believe that store was hit around 1:30 a.m.

In the video, the hooded crooks appear to be wearing the same clothes, and in both cases police said the doors were pried open.

Between stolen merchandise and damages to the stores, Cripps estimates somewhere between $6,000 and $10 ,000 in losses.

"We have 386 team members, and the way we look at it is there's two-and-a-half people at home that depend on that income so they really stole more from like 11 or 1200 people," said Cripps.

He's glad no one was hurt.

However, he hopes something in the video catches your eye so these guys can be held accountable.

"We need to get this out there and see if people can identify them and get it to stop because they really are — they’re hurting families in Tennessee.”

If you have information, make sure you give police a call.