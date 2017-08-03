Business owner can’t catch a break — thieves hit his store again

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- Back-to-back break-ins! One Parkway Village business owner can't seem to catch a break.

He owns Save on Gas on American Way near Cherry. A trio of thieves threw a brick at the window Thursday morning, climbed through the security bars and got away with nearly $8,000 worth of lottery tickets, according to the police report.

"That's very ridiculous," said customer Richard George.

The same store took a hit last week too.

Security footage shows a thief actually entering through the roof, jumping down onto the coffee kiosk and staying low as he prowls through the store. He grabs a garbage bag and reportedly stuffs it with $10,000 worth of cigarettes, cases of beer and $3,700 in cash.

"Very nice people, and I don't understand, you know, why people keep breaking in," said George.

George said the store gets hit quite a bit. He's even helped them replace a broken door.

Other customers felt for the owner too.

"Investing your time and your energy in something, and someone continues to tear it down. I feel his pain," said customer Malik Williams.

Police are working to find out if the break-ins are connected and if any of the thieves hit other stores.

WREG uncovered at least six businesses reported a burglary in the past two months claiming either lotto tickets, beer or cigarettes were stolen.

"There's no need for that. Most of these young guys need to get a job," said George.

Employees told WREG the stolen lotto tickets are worthless now since they reported it to the state.

They're asking you to come forward if you have any information. Just call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH. You can remain anonymous.