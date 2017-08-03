× 1 dead, 1 injured in shooting on Park Ave.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — MPD detectives are working to identify suspects following a deadly double shooting near the University of Memphis.

Police say two people were shot while riding in an SUV on Park Ave. near Goodman St. around midnight Thursday morning.

The SUV then crashed into a utility pole, littering the street with debris.

The driver of the SUV was pronounced dead at the scene.

His passenger — a 16-year-old boy — was taken to the Regional Medical Center in critical condition.

Police are now working to access surveillance video from nearby businesses to see if they can find any footage of the suspects.

They’re asking anyone with information on this case to call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.